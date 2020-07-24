JUST IN
Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.68% to Rs 32.94 crore

Net Loss of Pioneer Distilleries reported to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 81.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.68% to Rs 32.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.9443.16 -24 OPM %-13.57-3.75 -PBDT-12.04-9.87 -22 PBT-20.13-21.44 6 NP-20.13-81.66 75

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020.

