Supreme Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.17% to Rs 290.19 crore

Net loss of Supreme Petrochem reported to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.17% to Rs 290.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 767.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales290.19767.18 -62 OPM %-1.108.83 -PBDT-3.2770.87 PL PBT-12.6362.43 PL NP-11.8841.00 PL

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 07:49 IST

