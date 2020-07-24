JUST IN
Biocon consolidated net profit declines 27.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Biocon declined 27.58% to Rs 149.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 1671.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1458.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1671.301458.90 15 OPM %24.7329.99 -PBDT419.10445.00 -6 PBT252.30320.80 -21 NP149.40206.30 -28

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 08:03 IST

