Biocon consolidated net profit declines 27.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Biocon declined 27.58% to Rs 149.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 1671.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1458.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1671.301458.9024.7329.99419.10445.00252.30320.80149.40206.30

