Ipca Lab tumbles after broker issues underperform rating

Ipca Laboratories fell 3.87% to Rs 830.15 after a foreign broker reportedly issued underperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 per share.

According to the media reports, the foreign broker stated that Ipca Laboratories' Q3 EBITDA & profit missed estimate by 28% & 44% respectively on in-line revenue. It said that Q4FY23 EBITDA margin will remain softer than Q3. It guided FY24 EBITDA margin at 21%. It expects lower FY23 EPS estimates by 25% & FY24/25 estimates by 9%/7%, respectively.

Ipca is a pharmaceutical company with a thrust on exports which now account for 44% of the company's income. Ipca is vertically integrated and produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Ipca Lab's consolidated net profit tumbled 45.25% to Rs 107.84 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 196.96 crore reported in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.08% YoY to Rs 1,546 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 14:52 IST

