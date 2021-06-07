Varroc Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, NMDC Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2021.

Varroc Engineering Ltd tumbled 10.95% to Rs 385.65 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 79707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13618 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd lost 5.59% to Rs 789.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25189 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 662.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd dropped 5.04% to Rs 183.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd corrected 4.76% to Rs 248.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

