Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 14.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 14.19% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 61.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.61.0151.179.1610.985.064.843.503.682.663.10

