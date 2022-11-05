JUST IN
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 14.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 61.01 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 14.19% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 61.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales61.0151.17 19 OPM %9.1610.98 -PBDT5.064.84 5 PBT3.503.68 -5 NP2.663.10 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:10 IST

