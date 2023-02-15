Suryakrupa Finance standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.22% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net profit of Suryakrupa Finance declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.22% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.444.6004.570.010.210.010.210.010.21

