Suryakrupa Finance standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.22% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net profit of Suryakrupa Finance declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.22% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.444.60 -25 OPM %04.57 -PBDT0.010.21 -95 PBT0.010.21 -95 NP0.010.21 -95

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:44 IST

