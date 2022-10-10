Suryoday SFB gains after gross advances jump 21% YoY in Q2 FY23

Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 1.34% to Rs 98.50 after the bank's gross advances jumped 21% year on year (YoY) and 5% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 5,409 crore in Q2 FY23.

Disbursements for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 improved to Rs 1,118 crore, rising 5% YoY and up 10% QoQ.

Total deposits jumped 37% YoY and 6% QoQ to Rs 4,278 crore reported in Q2 FY23. Retail deposits stood at Rs 3,022 crore and bulk deposits improved to Rs 1,256 crore during the quarter.

CASA ratio (excluding CD) stood at 17% in Q2 FY23 as against 21% in Q1 FY23 and 18.5% in Q2 FY22.

Collection efficiency was at 92.4% as on 30 September 2022 as against 92.5% as on 30 June 2022 and 85.3% as on 30 September 2021.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (Suryoday SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has a wide presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 565 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The SFB had reported a net profit of Rs 7.75 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 47.72 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income jumped 23.9% to Rs 294.60 crore from Rs 237.76 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

