Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 646.12 points or 1.49% at 42617.1 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Sheela Foam Ltd (down 2.84%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.07%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.6%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.54%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.43%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.96%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.6%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.28%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.18%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.17%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 252.98 or 0.43% at 57938.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 89.65 points or 0.52% at 17225.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.34 points or 0.58% at 29014.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 89.44 points or 1% at 8885.32.

On BSE,1276 shares were trading in green, 2213 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

