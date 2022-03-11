Sustainability Being Counted As Major Pillar Of Apparel Export Business

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman, Narendra Goenka has stated that Indian apparel industry is very well aware of the alarming fact that without sustainable supply chains, the fashion industry will become less and less viable. Sustainability is now counted as one of the major pillars of apparel export business and a growth tool. India offers to the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion giving us a competitive edge towards efficient implementation and monitoring of the sustainability throughout the supply chain through triple bottom line (TBL) approach involving three pillars of sustainability that are economic, social, and environmental.
India has recently launched Project SU. RE which stands for 'Sustainable Resolution' - a firm commitment from the industry to move towards fashion that contributes to a clean environment. Indian brands have pledged to source/ utilize a substantial portion of their total consumption using sustainable raw materials and processes, by the year 2025.
