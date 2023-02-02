JUST IN
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 16.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 1503.31 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 16.58% to Rs 157.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 1503.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1445.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1503.311445.64 4 OPM %13.9516.46 -PBDT252.41223.02 13 PBT183.67161.35 14 NP157.92135.46 17

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:14 IST

