Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 16.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 16.58% to Rs 157.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 1503.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1445.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1503.311445.6413.9516.46252.41223.02183.67161.35157.92135.46

