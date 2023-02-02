Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 84.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 97.23 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 84.73% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 97.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.2394.19 3 OPM %6.744.95 -PBDT4.603.03 52 PBT3.351.89 77 NP2.421.31 85
