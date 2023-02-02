JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 84.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 97.23 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 84.73% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 97.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.2394.19 3 OPM %6.744.95 -PBDT4.603.03 52 PBT3.351.89 77 NP2.421.31 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU