Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Greenlam Industries rose 5.12% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 503.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 449.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.503.50449.7110.8811.8754.6751.2738.4635.9628.3326.95

