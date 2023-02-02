Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 503.50 croreNet profit of Greenlam Industries rose 5.12% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 503.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 449.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales503.50449.71 12 OPM %10.8811.87 -PBDT54.6751.27 7 PBT38.4635.96 7 NP28.3326.95 5
