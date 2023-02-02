Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 30.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 457.82 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 30.45% to Rs 56.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 457.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 404.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.457.82404.4616.3816.4686.8269.9578.3060.4656.4243.25

