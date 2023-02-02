Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 30.45% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 84.73% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 457.82 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 30.45% to Rs 56.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 457.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 404.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales457.82404.46 13 OPM %16.3816.46 -PBDT86.8269.95 24 PBT78.3060.46 30 NP56.4243.25 30

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:14 IST

