Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 30.45% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Cera Sanitaryware Q1 PAT rises 3x YoY to Rs 39 crore
Volumes spurt at Cera Sanitaryware Ltd counter
Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter
PB Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 457.82 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 30.45% to Rs 56.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 457.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 404.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales457.82404.46 13 OPM %16.3816.46 -PBDT86.8269.95 24 PBT78.3060.46 30 NP56.4243.25 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU