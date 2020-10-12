Hero MotoCorp introduces new special edition of the Glamour Blaze

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new special edition of the popular Glamour motorcycle - the Glamour Blaze.

In-line with the DNA of Glamour brand - the new motorcycle provides performance, comfort and style, now in a new Matt Vernier Grey Color.

It also brings a new feature in the 125cc motorcycle category - a USB charger to the handlebar.

Glamour Blaze will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs 72,200/-*. *(ex-showroom Delhi)

