Valiant Organics allots 14.27 lakh equity shares

On conversion of optionally convertible preference shares

Valiant Organics has allotted 14,27,526 equity shares on conversion of 14,27,526 optionally convertible preference shares (OCPSs). These OCPSs were issued in accordance with the terms of the scheme of merger by absorption of Amarjyot Chemicals with Valiant Organics.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 13,57,67,440 dividend into 1,35,76,744 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

