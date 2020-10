Container Corporation Of India announced appointment of director

With effect from 30 September 2020

Container Corporation Of India announced that Ministry of Railways vide its orders dated 18 September 2020 has appointed Manoj Singh as a Part-Time Government Director on the Board of CONCOR. His appointment is till he holds the post of Executive Director Traffic Transportation (F)/ Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier.

As per the aforesaid order received by the Company, the Board of Directors of CONCOR on 07 October 2020 have appointed Manoj Singh, as a Part Time Government Director w.e.f. 30 September 2020.

