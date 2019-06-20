Volumes soar at UPL Ltd counter

Ltd clocked volume of 105.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.53 lakh shares

CCL Products (India) Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 June 2019.

Ltd clocked volume of 105.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.14% to Rs.872.90. Volumes stood at 26.57 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62705 shares. The stock lost 0.27% to Rs.254.75. Volumes stood at 72923 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 40.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.23% to Rs.17.50. Volumes stood at 14.13 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 40.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.58% to Rs.11.35. Volumes stood at 8.22 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1562.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 382.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 21.83% to Rs.24.00. Volumes stood at 1230.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)