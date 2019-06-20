Volumes soar at UPL Ltd counter

-
UPL Ltd clocked volume of 105.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.53 lakh shares
CCL Products (India) Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 June 2019.
UPL Ltd clocked volume of 105.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.14% to Rs.872.90. Volumes stood at 26.57 lakh shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62705 shares. The stock lost 0.27% to Rs.254.75. Volumes stood at 72923 shares in the last session.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 40.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.23% to Rs.17.50. Volumes stood at 14.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Reliance Home Finance Ltd clocked volume of 40.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.58% to Rs.11.35. Volumes stood at 8.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 1562.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 382.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 21.83% to Rs.24.00. Volumes stood at 1230.57 lakh shares in the last session.
