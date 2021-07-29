Volumes jump at Emami Ltd counter

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 22.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 122.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18305 shares

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2021.

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 22.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 122.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18305 shares. The stock dropped 2.19% to Rs.544.05. Volumes stood at 9297 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd recorded volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23621 shares. The stock gained 1.56% to Rs.1,136.70. Volumes stood at 25075 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59662 shares. The stock gained 6.95% to Rs.69.25. Volumes stood at 46262 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd notched up volume of 36880 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12623 shares. The stock rose 3.56% to Rs.4,529.95. Volumes stood at 36757 shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.804.90. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.

