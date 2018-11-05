JUST IN
Swarnsarita Gems standalone net profit declines 9.49% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 153.19 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 153.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 141.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales153.19141.06 9 OPM %1.181.08 -PBDT2.092.31 -10 PBT2.042.26 -10 NP1.431.58 -9

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:12 IST

