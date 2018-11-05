Gujarat Credit Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Gujarat Credit Corporation reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
