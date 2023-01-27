Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 43.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 22.97 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart declined 43.42% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.9721.83 5 OPM %11.7123.09 -PBDT2.414.44 -46 PBT2.134.18 -49 NP1.592.81 -43
