Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 43.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 43.42% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.9721.8311.7123.092.414.442.134.181.592.81

