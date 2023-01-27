Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 1337.08 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 28.16% to Rs 88.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 1337.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1254.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1337.081254.7517.0621.81221.08268.47121.48165.3888.66123.42

