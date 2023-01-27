JUST IN
Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 1337.08 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 28.16% to Rs 88.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 1337.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1254.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1337.081254.75 7 OPM %17.0621.81 -PBDT221.08268.47 -18 PBT121.48165.38 -27 NP88.66123.42 -28

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:34 IST

