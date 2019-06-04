Sword & Shield Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sword & Shield Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2019 quarter
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the March 2019 quarter
Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Sword & Shield Pharma reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.020.03 -33 OPM %-200.000 --400.00-533.33 - PBDT-0.02-0.04 50 -0.08-0.16 50 PBT-0.02-0.04 50 -0.08-0.16 50 NP-0.02-0.04 50 -0.08-0.16 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU