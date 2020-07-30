Garware Polyester consolidated net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Garware Polyester declined 49.25% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.88% to Rs 169.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 252.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales169.44252.44 -33 OPM %17.1419.05 -PBDT26.3045.70 -42 PBT20.7040.94 -49 NP13.6126.82 -49

