Garware Polyester consolidated net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.88% to Rs 169.44 crore

Net profit of Garware Polyester declined 49.25% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.88% to Rs 169.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 252.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.169.44252.4417.1419.0526.3045.7020.7040.9413.6126.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)