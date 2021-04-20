Symphony jumps on strong volumes

Symphony surged 8.78% to Rs 1240.15 amid heavy volumes.

The scrip zoomed 19.99% to hit the day's high of 1368 today. The stock tumbled 4.28% to end at Rs 1,141.45 yesterday.

On the BSE, 33,438 shares of the company were traded in the counter so far compared with the three-month average trading volume of 8,204 shares.

On the NSE, the counter clocked volume of 11,86,038 shares compared with average trading volume of 120,897 shares in the past three-months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 20.86% while the benchmark Sensex has added 0.40% during the same period.

Symphony manufactures air coolers for domestic, commercial and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 27 crore on a 25.52% fall in net sales to Rs 216 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

