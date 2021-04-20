Symphony jumps on strong volumes

Symphony surged 8.78% to Rs 1240.15 amid heavy volumes.
The scrip zoomed 19.99% to hit the day's high of 1368 today. The stock tumbled 4.28% to end at Rs 1,141.45 yesterday.
On the BSE, 33,438 shares of the company were traded in the counter so far compared with the three-month average trading volume of 8,204 shares.
On the NSE, the counter clocked volume of 11,86,038 shares compared with average trading volume of 120,897 shares in the past three-months.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 20.86% while the benchmark Sensex has added 0.40% during the same period.
Symphony manufactures air coolers for domestic, commercial and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 27 crore on a 25.52% fall in net sales to Rs 216 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU