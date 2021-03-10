Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 418.74 points or 1.28% at 33254.05 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.51%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.15%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.03%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.66%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 1.33%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.12%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1.06%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.49%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 349.77 or 0.69% at 51375.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.65 points or 0.53% at 15179.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.9 points or 0.66% at 21120.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.9 points or 0.83% at 6993.76.

On BSE,1439 shares were trading in green, 706 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

