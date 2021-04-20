Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 3.27 points or 0.07% at 4465.82 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 3.87%), Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 3.06%),UltraTech Cement Ltd (down 2.85%),Satia Industries Ltd (down 2%),Grasim Industries Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aarti Surfactants Ltd (down 1.95%), Shree Cement Ltd (down 1.75%), Godrej Industries Ltd (down 1.55%), Solar Industries India Ltd (down 1.52%), and I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Supreme Petrochem Ltd (up 7.39%), Rossari Biotech Ltd (up 7.31%), and Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 7.01%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.07 or 0.09% at 47992.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.8 points or 0.12% at 14377.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 219.31 points or 1.06% at 20893.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.31 points or 1.1% at 6834.69.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)