Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 3.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 57.38 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 3.49% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 57.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.57.3857.2310.308.537.176.975.975.984.154.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)