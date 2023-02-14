JUST IN
New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 7908.49 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 46.47% to Rs 736.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 503.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 7908.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7434.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7908.497434.71 6 OPM %11.267.98 -PBDT907.87594.73 53 PBT907.87594.73 53 NP736.73503.00 46

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

