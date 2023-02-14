Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1868.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 4438.83 croreNet Loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 1868.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1966.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 4438.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3849.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4438.833849.38 15 OPM %-3.42-9.89 -PBDT-619.05-623.19 1 PBT-2068.98-1966.10 -5 NP-1868.19-1966.10 5
