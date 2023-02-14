Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 1.27% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 206.38 croreNet profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 1.27% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 206.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales206.38133.69 54 OPM %5.715.80 -PBDT7.915.83 36 PBT5.064.11 23 NP3.123.16 -1
