Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 785.90 crore

Net profit of Syngene International rose 5.48% to Rs 109.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 785.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 641.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales785.90641.40 23 OPM %29.3931.71 -PBDT234.50206.90 13 PBT139.90128.40 9 NP109.70104.00 5

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

