Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 785.90 crore

Net profit of Syngene International rose 5.48% to Rs 109.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 785.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 641.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.785.90641.4029.3931.71234.50206.90139.90128.40109.70104.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)