N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 101.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.82% to Rs 380.20 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 101.99% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 380.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales380.20395.31 -4 OPM %9.616.97 -PBDT35.6423.52 52 PBT26.5614.35 85 NP19.299.55 102
