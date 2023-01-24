N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 101.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.82% to Rs 380.20 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 101.99% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 380.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.380.20395.319.616.9735.6423.5226.5614.3519.299.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)