Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 55.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 1348.31 croreNet profit of Amber Enterprises India declined 55.95% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 1348.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 974.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1348.31974.29 38 OPM %5.827.56 -PBDT58.5369.92 -16 PBT22.2142.84 -48 NP14.1532.12 -56
