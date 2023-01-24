Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 55.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 1348.31 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India declined 55.95% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 1348.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 974.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1348.31974.295.827.5658.5369.9222.2142.8414.1532.12

