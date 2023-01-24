Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 45.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Supreme Petrochem slips after Q2 PAT drops over 53% YoY
Panama Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Manali Petrochem slumps after dismal Q2 numbers
-
Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 1177.39 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 45.55% to Rs 89.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 1177.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1294.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1177.391294.08 -9 OPM %10.1017.33 -PBDT132.11231.17 -43 PBT121.09220.57 -45 NP89.59164.54 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU