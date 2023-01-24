Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 45.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 1177.39 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 45.55% to Rs 89.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 1177.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1294.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1177.391294.0810.1017.33132.11231.17121.09220.5789.59164.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)