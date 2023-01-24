Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 45.55% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 1177.39 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 45.55% to Rs 89.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 1177.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1294.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1177.391294.08 -9 OPM %10.1017.33 -PBDT132.11231.17 -43 PBT121.09220.57 -45 NP89.59164.54 -46

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

