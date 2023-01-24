JUST IN
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 47.38% in the December 2022 quarter
Nitiraj Engineers consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers rose 350.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3612.27 -7 OPM %9.517.82 -PBDT1.260.89 42 PBT0.340.12 183 NP0.360.08 350

