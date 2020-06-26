Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 53.18% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.67% to Rs 67.81 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 53.18% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.67% to Rs 67.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.81102.23 -34 OPM %12.468.10 -PBDT8.408.59 -2 PBT6.176.56 -6 NP10.116.60 53

Fri, June 26 2020. 19:29 IST

