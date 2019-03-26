Take Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
DLF Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2019.
Take Solutions Ltd spiked 7.37% to Rs 134.1 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 82117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66588 shares in the past one month.
DLF Ltd soared 7.23% to Rs 203.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd surged 7.02% to Rs 18.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd rose 6.42% to Rs 270.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suzlon Energy Ltd advanced 5.90% to Rs 6.82. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 117.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
