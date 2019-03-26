Volumes jump at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 72922 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1866 shares

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, NESCO Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 March 2019.

witnessed volume of 72922 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1866 shares. The stock increased 0.32% to Rs.665.00. Volumes stood at 3049 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 52155 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10492 shares. The stock gained 0.45% to Rs.922.50. Volumes stood at 3776 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79792 shares. The stock slipped 1.50% to Rs.317.50. Volumes stood at 74520 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 10343 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3315 shares. The stock gained 1.02% to Rs.459.65. Volumes stood at 3077 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 20.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.73% to Rs.18.25. Volumes stood at 11.74 lakh shares in the last session.

