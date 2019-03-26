L&T inches up after large order win

rose 0.57% to Rs 1385 at 10:42 IST on BSE after the company said its hydrocarbon unit won a large order from Products,

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 26 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 100.90 points, or 0.27% to 37,909.81.

On the BSE, 29,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1389 and a low of Rs 1375.50 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,459.10 on 21 December 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 23 October 2018.

Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Products- The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & for a 2 x 225,000 of calcined coke from green pet coke. Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, and associated offsite & This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in

The company said the order fall under "large" category which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

L&T's consolidated net profit rose 37.02% to Rs 2041.62 crore on 24.22% rise in net sales to Rs 35708.87 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)