Auto stocks ease

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 14.71 points or 0.08% at 18133.19 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.09%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.92%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.63%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.4%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were MRF Ltd (down 0.16%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 3.44%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.2%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 2.08%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.49 or 0.53% at 38961.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.3 points or 0.43% at 11489.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.87 points or 1.23% at 15331.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.9 points or 1.09% at 5081.71.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:00 IST

