Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 10.07 points or 0.12% at 8713.96 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.91%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.42%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.52%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.88%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.69%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.54%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.19%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.49 or 0.53% at 38961.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.3 points or 0.43% at 11489.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.87 points or 1.23% at 15331.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.9 points or 1.09% at 5081.71.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

