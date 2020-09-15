JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

SAIL turns soft on posting Q1 net loss of Rs 1226 cr
Business Standard

Future Retail declines after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 562 cr

Capital Market 

Future Retail dropped 2.33% to Rs 98.70 after the company registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 561.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 159.24 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated net sales slumped 73.9% to Rs 1,358.11 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The Q1 earnings was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 September 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown imposed throughout the country, has had a significant adverse impact on the business operations and the financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

Future Retail is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats. The company is primarily engaged in the business of multi-brand retail trade.

The stock jumped 61.67% from its 52-week low of Rs 61.05 hit on 9 April 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU