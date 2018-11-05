Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 89.54% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamboli Capital standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2018 quarter
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 363.33% in the March 2018 quarter
Tamboli Capital standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2018 quarter
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 88.33% in the June 2018 quarter
Imarticus Learning raises USD 2 mn from CBA Capital
-
Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 15.09 croreNet profit of Tamboli Capital rose 89.54% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales15.0912.33 22 OPM %34.0626.68 -PBDT4.993.13 59 PBT4.202.22 89 NP2.901.53 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU