S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 13.60 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.6012.5210.074.871.19-0.10-0.04-1.25-0.03-0.93

