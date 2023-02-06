JUST IN
S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 13.60 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.6012.52 9 OPM %10.074.87 -PBDT1.19-0.10 LP PBT-0.04-1.25 97 NP-0.03-0.93 97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:19 IST

