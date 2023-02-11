Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 20.84 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes rose 500.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.8420.410.340.690.400.120.300.060.300.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)