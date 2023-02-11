JUST IN
Glenmark Pharma Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 291 cr
Business Standard

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 20.84 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes rose 500.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.8420.41 2 OPM %0.340.69 -PBDT0.400.12 233 PBT0.300.06 400 NP0.300.05 500

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:26 IST

