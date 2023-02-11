Suncare Traders consolidated net profit rises 355.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.55% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Suncare Traders rose 355.56% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.55% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.622.689.260.370.480.110.480.110.410.09

