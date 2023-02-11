C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit declines 75.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.67% to Rs 9.03 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products declined 75.61% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.67% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

