KDDL consolidated net profit rises 67.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 312.81 croreNet profit of KDDL rose 67.13% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 312.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales312.81258.07 21 OPM %17.8814.81 -PBDT54.3235.17 54 PBT41.8523.16 81 NP22.8313.66 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU