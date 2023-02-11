KDDL consolidated net profit rises 67.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 312.81 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 67.13% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 312.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.312.81258.0717.8814.8154.3235.1741.8523.1622.8313.66

